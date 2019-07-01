WHYTE, Joan (nee Davis):
(formerly of Oamaru.) On June 29, 2019, passed away peacefully at Parklands Hospital, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Les Whyte, devoted mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Pauline, Christine and Tony Saxon, David and Pam, loved grandma of Joanna, Rachael, Matthew, Jude, David, Lydia, Aleisha and Livi, and great-grandma to Evie, and Vincent and Yohann. A special thanks to all the staff at Parklands Hospital for their wonderful care. Messages for the Whyte family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to remember Joan's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 4, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 1 to July 3, 2019