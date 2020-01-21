WHAITES, Joan Courtenay
(née Barker):
In her 100th year, on January 16, 2020. World War 2 leading Wren No. 393, WRNZN died peacefully in Christchurch Public Hospital after a short illness. Loved wife of the late Rev Robert Whaites, and sister of the late Sylvia Bowron, late Derek Barker and Janet Taylor of Queenstown, and loved aunt of her nieces and nephew and great-nieces and nephews in Australia. A small afternoon tea will be held at "Untouched World", Roydvale Avenue, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2.00pm for those who would like to share memories of Joan. Messages to Janet on 03 442-2044 or
[email protected] Special thanks to helpers of the Anglican Care, Bishops Park who so willingly helped and shared Joan's life, also to Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village.
Published in The Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020