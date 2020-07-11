TILLMAN, Joan Margaret:
On July 8, 2020, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Nelson, loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Robyn, Lesley, Michael and Donna, and the late Helen, loved Nanny to her nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Joan's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Radius Hawthorne. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Tillman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Joan will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, July 17, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020