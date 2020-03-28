TAYLOR, Joan:
(of Upper Hutt). On March 18, 2020, peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Silverstream; aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife and companion of the late Rob for 58 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Cliff, and Scott and Kim. Special Nana of Victoria, Charlotte, William and Sadie. Special Little Nana of Isabelle, Olivia, Sophie and Harper. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Barbara (dec) and John Tranter, Anne and Kevin Wood, Doug Charleston, Alan and Marie (dec) Taylor, John (dec) and Margaret Taylor. Loved by her many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the staff at St Joseph's for their loving care of Joan over the last six years. A private service and cremation have been held with a memorial service and interment of her ashes to be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020