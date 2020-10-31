STRACHAN, Joan Mary:
On October 29, 2020. With courage, compassion and love Joan passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home. Aged 82 years. A loving Mum to Mark, Chris, and Megan, and loved Grandma to Renaye, Kurt, Faith, and Ethan; Jessie, and Charlotte. Loved great-Grandma to Drew, Hunter, Heath, Klaus, and Bonnie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Jenny, Patricia and Len, Phillip and Evy, Michael, and the late Tommy. Messages to the Strachan family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A Memorial service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Wednesday, November 4, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020