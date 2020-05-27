Joan STEVENS

  • "Treasured memories of a much loved Aunty and friend...."
  • "Auntie Joan, I owe you so much. Thank you for the love and..."
    - Brenda McLarin (Thompson)
  • "Aunty Joan, thank you for being part of my life. The..."
    - Lorraine Richardson
  • "STEVENS, Joan (nee Taylor): Late of Lyttelton. It is with..."
STEVENS,
Joan (nee Taylor):
From Lyttelton. Sadly but peacefully, after a brave battle with cancer, on Thursday, May 21, 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved mother of Michelle and Graeme, Kim and Paul, Daryell and Georgie, Gayleen and Craig. Treasured Granny of Crawford and Courtney, Kendra, Jordan, Whitney, DJ and Harley, Taryn, Samuel and Kayla, Emma, Lewis and Taylor. Great-Granny of all her precious great-grandchildren. A loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunty. Special thanks to Nurse Maude for the tender care given to Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be greatly appreciated and can be made online to bit.ly/jstevens2105 Messages to the Stevens Family, c/- 37 Matai Street West, Riccarton, Christchurch 8011. A private family funeral service will be held.
Gone from our sight,
but never from our hearts.

