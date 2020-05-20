ROWE, Joan Lorraine:
Passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home suddenly after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Steve for 38 years. Loved daughter and daughter-in-law of the late Les and Dulcie Wilson, Dawn and the late Neville Rowe. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Trish and Derek McKenzie, Jim and the late Pam Rouse. Much loved Aunt of Mark and Lisa McKenzie, Ryan Paterson and Jordan Rouse and Great-Aunt of Calum and Johnathon McKenzie and Diego and Jaz Paterson.
Joan will be sadly missed
by all.
Messages may be addressed to the Rowe family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. At Joan's request a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2020