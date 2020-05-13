ROWE,
Joan Mary (nee Johnston):
On Thursday, May 7, 2020, at George Manning Village, Spreydon, aged 91. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chrissy and Kim (Christchurch), Paul and Dianne (Huntly). Dearly loved sister of Keith Johnston (Auckland), and the late Judy. Loved Grandma of Braeden and Jolene, Logan and Kat, Graham and Emily, Scott and Jade. Loved Great-Grandma of Abby and Jenson. The whole family would like to thank all the staff of George Manning for their care of Joan over the last four months. Your love and compassion have made this difficult time so much easier to bear.
'I'd like the memory of me
to be a happy one,
I'd like to leave an after glow
of smiles when life is done.'
Messages c/- the Rowe family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A private family service for Joan has been held.
