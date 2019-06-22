POFF, Joan Prudence:
On June 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at Edith Cavell Home, in her 95th year. Devoted, loving and caring wife of the late Kevin, loved mum of Trish and Bruce, Pete and Sheila, treasured nana of Robert, and Murray, cherished grandma of Sean, Linda, Michael, and Craig, and a loved great-nana and an adored aunty to many. Special thanks to the staff at Edith Cavell for their special care of Joan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Poff, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Catholic Church, 112 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, on Tuesday, June 25, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery. Vigil will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church on Monday, June 24, at 5.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019