Joan PERRY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan PERRY.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

PERRY,
Joan Olive (nee Mattingley):
On Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother of Greg and Carolyn, and mother-in-law of Ali and Ciaran, loved Gran of Logan, Karina, Morgan, Lee and Declan, and loved Great-Gran of Lincoln and August. Loved sister of Don and the late Ken, and sister-in-law of Gwen and the late Dot.
Strong in character til the end.
The Funeral Service for Joan will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, January 14 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Memorial Park Cemetery, corner of Cypress Street and Ruru Road.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.