PERRY,
Joan Olive (nee Mattingley):
On Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother of Greg and Carolyn, and mother-in-law of Ali and Ciaran, loved Gran of Logan, Karina, Morgan, Lee and Declan, and loved Great-Gran of Lincoln and August. Loved sister of Don and the late Ken, and sister-in-law of Gwen and the late Dot.
Strong in character til the end.
The Funeral Service for Joan will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, January 14 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Memorial Park Cemetery, corner of Cypress Street and Ruru Road.
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020