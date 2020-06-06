Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Joan (nee O'Dea):

Passed away peacefully with her family at Nazareth House, Christchurch, on May 29, 2020. Beautiful daughter of the late Martin and Eileen O'Dea. Devoted wife of the late Patrick. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Patricia and Andrew Noble, Martin and Tracey, Bill and Gillian, Patrick and Michelle, Joan-Maria, Michael and Angela, Gerard and Elizabeth. Loved grandmother of John and Bridget; Kimberley, Natalie, Matthew and the late Caitlin; Thomas, Nicholas, Billy and Lauren; Holly, Samuel, Alexandra and William; Michael and Jonathon; Lucy and Ben. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Colin and Val O'Dea, Brian and the late Mary O'Dea, Eileen and Peter Dobson, Pat and Nancy O'Dea; Julia and John Brown, the late Bill, the late Michael, Moya and Roger Gillett, Noreen and the late John Thompson, Bernadine and the late Arthur Richards, Brendan and Edna, Veronica and Bert Wiki, and Adrienne. Cherished aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Peoples family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Joan's Requiem Mass has been celebrated with her family and friends at St Canice Catholic Church, Westport. She has been laid to rest at Shands Road Cemetery, Prebbleton.







Published in The Press on June 6, 2020

