  • "To a very special Auntie. You will be sadly missed. Gone..."
  • "Fond memories of lovely lady, Rest in Peace. Gail Taylor"
  • "Sorry to hear the news. Such a beautiful Aunty. My nana and..."
  • "RIP Aunty Joan. You were a beautiful soul xx"
    - Leanne Luscombe
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
PEOPLES, Joan Agnes:
Passed away on March 4, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Jim Peoples. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Andy and Mona Brown, Doris Brown, Dick and Lou Brown, Madge and Jim Nicholls, Felicia and the late Doug Brown. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. One very special aunty and friend. She was the best. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Peoples, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Celebration Service for Joan will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 11, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
