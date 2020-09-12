PARMEE, Joan:
Joan passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday, September 5, 2020, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late John. Treasured mother of Rachel, Gwyneth and the late David. Loved mother-in-law of John, Dave and Chrissie, and special friend of Rose. Loved grandmother of Katie, Anna and Alice, and great-grandmother of Olive and Aster. According to Joan's wishes she has been privately cremated. Messages to 293 Brighton Road, Dunedin.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020