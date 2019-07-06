NORMAN, Joan Margaret:
On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, passed away quietly at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 87 years. Loving companion of Kelvin and the late Henare. Loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and Heather Kemp. Thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh for their wonderful care of Joan. Messages to the Norman family, C/- P O Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. As per Joan's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019