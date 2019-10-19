McNAB, Joan Adrienne:
Peacefully on October 8, 2019, at Charles Upham Retirement Village, Rangiora, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex, loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Glenis McNab, and Lee and Leslie Young, and loved grandmother and great-grandmother of Katherine, Nic, Luka and Toby Jackson, Richard, Nicki and Waveney McNab, Anna, Paul, Bella and Charlotte Lynch, and Mei-Ling Young. The Family would like to acknowledge the love and care shown to Joan by the staff and carers of the Charles Upham Special Care Unit. Messages may be sent to PO Box 31251, Ilam, Christchurch 8444. In accordance with Joan's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019