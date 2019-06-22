McKNIGHT, Joan Kathleen:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Nazareth House, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Michele and the late Michael Shields, Gary and Amy, and Donna. Grandmother of Amber and Sam, Dayne and Amy, Jack, Ethan, and Bella. Great-grandmother of Zach, Sammy, Max, and George. Loved sister of the late Rita Crafar, Marie Zilinkskas, and Shirley Hol. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nazareth House for their love and care of Joan. Messages may be addressed to the McKnight family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In keeping with Joan's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019