Joan MACALE

Guest Book
  • "It's been a long journey mum,you put up a good fight, time..."
    - Wendy Muir
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

MACALE, Joan Mary:
Passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, following a long illness. In her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Cherished mother of Gael and Mervyn (Australia), Wendy, JoAnn and Debra, Danny, Terence and Gregory. Loved Nana of her 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Macale Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A private funeral has been held in accordance with Joan's wishes.
"Time for a well-earned rest Mum, fly with the Angels".

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.