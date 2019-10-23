MACALE, Joan Mary:
Passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, following a long illness. In her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Cherished mother of Gael and Mervyn (Australia), Wendy, JoAnn and Debra, Danny, Terence and Gregory. Loved Nana of her 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Macale Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A private funeral has been held in accordance with Joan's wishes.
"Time for a well-earned rest Mum, fly with the Angels".
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2019