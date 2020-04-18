LAMBIE,
Joan Eleanor (nee Hough):
Born on Chatham Islands-Wharekauri-Rekohu August 22, 1924. Died on April 13, 2020, in Christchurch. Loved daughter of Martha McClurg and Robert Hough and loved sister of Eileen. Much loved wife of Ray for 72 years. Loved Mum of Marewa, Robyn, Julie (Huia) and Barry. Loved Gran/Granny to Riki, Jason, Joel and Manu; and great-grandmother to Felicity. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a future date when this is possible. The family thank everyone for the kind messages, virtual hugs, flowers and baking, received at this time.
Moe mai ra e kuia o Ngati Mutunga Iwi.
Messages to Family c/- [email protected] Joan's choice of charity, should you wish to make a donation is: Canterbury Charity Hospital 02-0800-0190893-00. Please email [email protected]
with the date, name, address and amount so a receipt could be issued if needed.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020