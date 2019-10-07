KELLER, Joan Evelyn:
On October 5, 2019, passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a long illness, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ed, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Karen, Sue and Edward Warrington, and Barry and Alyson, adored nanny of Eve, and Sean; Rebecca, Daniel, and Abigail; Callum, and loved great-nanny of Oliver, and Harper.
"Will be sadly missed"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Keller, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, October 10, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
