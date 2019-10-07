Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On October 5, 2019, passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a long illness, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ed, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Karen, Sue and Edward Warrington, and Barry and Alyson, adored nanny of Eve, and Sean; Rebecca, Daniel, and Abigail; Callum, and loved great-nanny of Oliver, and Harper.

"Will be sadly missed"

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Keller, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, October 10, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







KELLER, Joan Evelyn:On October 5, 2019, passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a long illness, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ed, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Karen, Sue and Edward Warrington, and Barry and Alyson, adored nanny of Eve, and Sean; Rebecca, Daniel, and Abigail; Callum, and loved great-nanny of Oliver, and Harper."Will be sadly missed"Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Keller, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, October 10, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers