HUGHES, Joan Beverley
(nee Langford):
On December 7, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara (Perth) Peter (deceased) and Colleen, Helen and Paul McKay (Ashburton) and Christopher. A much loved grandmother of Danny, John, Amy, David and the late Penny. Loved great-grandmother to Caitlin, Dillon, James, and Kryn. Messages to the Hughes family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Diana Isaac Retirement Village for their loving care of Joan. The Funeral Service for Joan will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019