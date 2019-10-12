HICKLEY,
Joan Mary (nee O'Connell):
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, peacefully at the Timaru Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lt Cmdr John Hickley R.N. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Robyn, Grania and Ross. Amazing grandmother "Mop" of Joanna (and Jonny), Cameron (and Alissa), Patrick (and Kate), and great-grandmother of Noah, Ryan, and Georgie. Much loved auntie to Irish nephews and nieces; Frances, Susan, Maurice, John, Katie, and Claire. A special friend to many over the years. Thanks to all the staff at A.T. and R., Timaru Hospital, for their very special care. A requiem mass will be held at the Catholic Church, 20 Peel Street, Geraldine, at 11.00am, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, followed by interment at the Woodbury Cemetery. Messages to the Hickley family, c/- 3 Calendonia Drive, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019