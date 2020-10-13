HARWOOD, Joan:
13.8.1920 – 11.10.2020
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch, dearly loved wife of the late A. R (Bob) Harwood, loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley Joan Harwood (deceased) (England), Anne and the late Graham Wilson (Mawheraiti), Margaret and Alan Bellis (Stoke Nelson), Margaret and the late Michael Harwood (ChCh), Sue and the late John Moore (Greymouth), Lynda and Tika Cairney (deceased) (Greymouth), David Harwood and Julie (North Canterbury), Earl Harwood and Rochelle (North Canterbury), Karl Harwood and the late Priscilla (ChCh) and the late Dean Harwood (Runanga) and a dearly loved nana, great nana, and great great nana. Messages to 6 Fernhill Place, Greymouth. A celebration of Joan's 100 years will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare St, Greymouth on Friday at 2.00pm followed by interment at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery. Resting in the care of Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth.
Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth
Published in The Press on Oct. 13, 2020