Joan GRAHAM

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Death Notice

GRAHAM, Joan
(Dorothy Joan) (nee Hughes):
Joan passed away at Hilda Ross Special Unit, Hamilton on August 31, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Moon (Waiheke Island), Paul and Claire (Todi, Italy), Julia and Kevin (Canterbury), and Sue and Steve McConnell (Hamilton). Loved Nana to 11 grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held on November 7, 2020 at Hillcrest Chapel, Masters Avenue, Hamilton, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
