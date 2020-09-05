GRAHAM, Joan
(Dorothy Joan) (nee Hughes):
Joan passed peacefully away at Hilda Ross Special Unit, Hamilton, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of David for nearly 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Moon (Waiheke Island), Paul and Claire (Todi, Italy), Julia and Kevin (Canterbury), and Sue and Steve (Hamilton). Loved Nana to her 11 grandchildren, her great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. Messages to PO Box 76012, Christchurch 8548. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date, to be advised.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020