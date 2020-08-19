Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan GILLATT. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away at Burwood Hospital on Saturday, August 15, 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Ron, beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Merle Kibblewhite, and daughter-in-law of the late Charles and Doris Gillatt, special friend of Kathy and Grant Gillatt, and Glennys and Alan Burney. Special thanks to the staff of Ward DG at Burwood Hospital for the loving care shown to Joan and Ron. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Gillatt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons Society of Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 24, at 2.00pm.







GILLATT, Joan Merle:Passed away at Burwood Hospital on Saturday, August 15, 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Ron, beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Merle Kibblewhite, and daughter-in-law of the late Charles and Doris Gillatt, special friend of Kathy and Grant Gillatt, and Glennys and Alan Burney. Special thanks to the staff of Ward DG at Burwood Hospital for the loving care shown to Joan and Ron. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Gillatt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons Society of Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 24, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020

