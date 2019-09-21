GALLAGHER, Joan Patricia:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Mark, Lynda, Paul and Karen, Wendy, Jan (deceased), and Philip. Loved nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Rosewood Hospital for their wonderful care of Joan. Messages for the Gallagher family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. A Funeral Notice is to follow.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019