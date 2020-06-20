Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury View Map Death Notice



Joan (neé Sharp):

(Late of Kaiapoi). Passed away peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village on June 16, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, treasured mother of Peter, Lyn, Robert, and Grant, beloved mother-in-law of Mary, Barry, Becky, and Jenny; special friend of Bridget, and Rebecca; adored nan of 13 grandchildren – Jo and Jeremy, Bec and Rod, Matt and Pin, Alice and Lee, Lizzie and Gareth, Lucia and Tom, Harriet and Michael, Sophia and Blake, Brittany, Charlotte, Katherine and Ben, James, and Tom; treasured great-grandmother of 9 great grandchildren – Theo, Daniel, Charlie, Isla, Scarlett, Ava, Laila, Carter, and the newly arrived Leo; loved sister of the late Betty, and loved aunty of Warren (deceased), Ian, and Paul. Joan will be greatly missed by all those who came into contact with her – friends, neighbours, fellow bowlers, and her church parishioners. Grateful thanks to her wonderful neighbours whose support and vigilance enabled her to live at home until recently. Special thanks to the staff at Essie Summers for their compassionate care of Joan, especially during the difficult times of the global pandemic. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Fenwick, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Plunket Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Joan will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 24 at 10.00am. Private Cremation thereafter.







FENWICK,Joan (neé Sharp):(Late of Kaiapoi). Passed away peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village on June 16, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, treasured mother of Peter, Lyn, Robert, and Grant, beloved mother-in-law of Mary, Barry, Becky, and Jenny; special friend of Bridget, and Rebecca; adored nan of 13 grandchildren – Jo and Jeremy, Bec and Rod, Matt and Pin, Alice and Lee, Lizzie and Gareth, Lucia and Tom, Harriet and Michael, Sophia and Blake, Brittany, Charlotte, Katherine and Ben, James, and Tom; treasured great-grandmother of 9 great grandchildren – Theo, Daniel, Charlie, Isla, Scarlett, Ava, Laila, Carter, and the newly arrived Leo; loved sister of the late Betty, and loved aunty of Warren (deceased), Ian, and Paul. Joan will be greatly missed by all those who came into contact with her – friends, neighbours, fellow bowlers, and her church parishioners. Grateful thanks to her wonderful neighbours whose support and vigilance enabled her to live at home until recently. Special thanks to the staff at Essie Summers for their compassionate care of Joan, especially during the difficult times of the global pandemic. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Fenwick, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Plunket Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Joan will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 24 at 10.00am. Private Cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on June 20, 2020

