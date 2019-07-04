FARQUHAR,
Joan Phelps (nee Hopkins):
Died peacefully in Christchurch Hospital, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after a long struggle. Dearly loved wife and soulmate for 58 years of George William Farquhar. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Raymond and the late Yvonne Hopkins, Maureen and Leciester Harkerss, and Murray and Gaylene Hopkins. Loved sister-in-law of John and Dawn Farquhar, Isabella and Douglas Tanner, Janice and the late Ken Dawson. Loved and respected aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Thanks to the medical staff and caregivers at Christchurch Hospital for the care and kindness shown to Joan. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John Rangiora would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Funeral Service will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Monday, July 8 at 1.30pm. Messages can be addressed to The Farquhar family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from July 4 to July 6, 2019