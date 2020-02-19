EDWARDS, Joan Constance

(nee Swan):

On February 12, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Formerly of Blenheim. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil, much loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Anne and Keith, and Trevor and Julia. Grandmother of Catherine, Phil and Libby, and Chris and Mike. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and the late Owen, and the late Mary and Bill. Special thanks to the staff at Maples Lifecare for their compassionate care of Joan over the past year, to Jacqui Mitchell and her kind carers in Blenheim, and to the staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages c/- the Edwards family to PO Box 19001, Christchurch 8241. Funeral notice to follow later.



