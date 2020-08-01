DAVEY,
Joan Elaine (nee Stewart):
Aged 93 years. Passed away on July 28, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of John (Jock, Balclutha), Virginia and Patrick Bonisch (Christchurch), Rhonda and Gerald Sare (Wellington), special aunt of Neville and Heather Keach (Stirling), loved gran of her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and loved companion of Jim Beeby (Balclutha). A service for Joan will be held on Tuesday, August 4, at 1.30pm, in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to Abraham Visagie. In lieu of flowers donations to the South Otago Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at her service. Messages to 29 Pakefield Street, Balclutha 9230.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020