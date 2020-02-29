DALY,
Joan Clare (nee Bartlett):
Born in Waimate on February 20, 1926. Died February 25, 2020, peacefully at the Vincentian Home, Wellington. Loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother to Shaun and Ce, Erin and David, Mark, Julie, Mary and Brendan; Kate, Lewis, Rosanna, Jacinta, Maria, Stefan, Audrey, Mary, Flinn; Oscar, Scarlett, Jackson, Hayden, Henry. Special thanks to the staff of Vincentian Home for their care and support of Joan. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020