Joan COCKS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan COCKS.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

COCKS, Joan:
Passed away peacefully, at Elmswood Retirement Village, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in her 100th year. Loving wife of the late Errol, respected and loved mother of David, and Ian, loved mother-in-law of Deborah, and Bernadette, and also Tess, loved grandmother of Michael and his partner Lenka, Christopher and his partner Whitney, Matthew and his wife Hannah, Jessica, Hannah and her partner Tim, Jeanne and her husband Jorge, and Joel and his wife Tarren, great-grandmother of Lorenzo, Samuel, Erik, and Christopher. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Cocks, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joan's life will be advised at a later date.

logo
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.