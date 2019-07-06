COCKS, Joan:
Passed away peacefully, at Elmswood Retirement Village, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in her 100th year. Loving wife of the late Errol, respected and loved mother of David, and Ian, loved mother-in-law of Deborah, and Bernadette, and also Tess, loved grandmother of Michael and his partner Lenka, Christopher and his partner Whitney, Matthew and his wife Hannah, Jessica, Hannah and her partner Tim, Jeanne and her husband Jorge, and Joel and his wife Tarren, great-grandmother of Lorenzo, Samuel, Erik, and Christopher. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Cocks, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joan's life will be advised at a later date.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019