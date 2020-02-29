CHAMBERS, Joan:
On February 28, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, beloved wife of the late Colin, much loved Mum of Ian and Lynda, and Peter (deceased) and Paula. Loved Grandma of Debbie and Aaron, Brent (Rusty), Darren and Lisa, Richard and Donna, Leona, Tania and Matt, and loved Great-Grandmother of Tayla, Cole, Alyssa, Max, Mikayla, Riley, and Harrison. Aged 93 years.
Sadly Missed
Messages 47 Percival Street Rangiora 7400. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020