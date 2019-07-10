BRAIN, Joan Maureen:
On July 7, 2019, passed peacefully at Kaiapoi Lodge. Loved wife of the late Harold. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ceddy (deceased) and Marie Brain, Maureen Davis, Janette Brain, Rose and Kevin Marsh, Brent and Kerry Brain, and Chris Brain. Joan was a loved grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thanks to the staff at the Kaiapoi Lodge for their care and kindness to Joan. Messages may be sent to the Brain Family c/- PO Box 263. Kaiapoi 7644. At Joan's express wish a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019