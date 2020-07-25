ARMSTRONG,
Joan Patricia (nee Easton):
On July 19, 2020, at Summerset Wigram, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Val. Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Robin (Sydney), Margaret and Peter Thompson, Linsay and Debbie, Craig and Rachel (Perth). Loved nana of Saxony, Jade and Vinal, Brett and Krystal, Joel and Hannah (USA), Jessamy and Dave, Colin and Sharon. Great-nana to Liam, Felicia, Cecille and Aryaan, Tilda, Alexia, Ranger and Arlo. Loved sister of the late Harold, Gerald, Bob, Betty, Shirley and Murray. Loved and special aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset Wigram and Doctor Paul O'Gorman for their care. Messages to the Armstrong family, c/- PO Box 31-300, Christchurch 8444. At Joan's request a private family funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020