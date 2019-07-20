Jim GIBSON

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 19, 2019, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Vonda. Loving brother of Maude, and the late Rae. Cherished father and father-in-law of Nigel and Sue, Judith, Tracy and Stephen, Debbie and Julie, Pauline, Cheryl and Paul, David and Jayme-Leigh. Special Grandad Jim of Grant and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Galbraith's Funeral Services Chapel, 26 King Street, Temuka, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on July 20, 2019
