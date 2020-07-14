COYLE, Jim:
Jim slipped away peacefully on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, aged 94 years. Jim was the beloved husband of the late Patricia, deeply loved father of Karen and Marie, and the best grandfather Daemon, Jade, Natasha, Joseph and Anna could have ever asked for. He was also the much-loved great-grandfather to Lilly, Ayla, Sophia, George and Ezra. Jim was one of life's true characters, with amazing stories of travel and the sea, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His family will hold a private memorial. Please send any messages to F2/36 Laing Crescent, Heathcote Valley, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on July 14, 2020