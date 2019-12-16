Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim BRINE. View Sign In Memoriam



BRINE, Jim:

15.7.37 - 16.12.18

If we could have a lifetime wish and one dream that could come true,

We would pray to God with all our hearts just to see and speak to you.

A thousand words won't bring you back,

We know because we've tried,

And neither will a million tears,

We know because we've cried.

You've left behind our broken hearts

And precious memories too,

But we've never wanted memories,

We only wanted you.

One amazing Husband, Dad and Grandad taken so suddenly - forever in our hearts (I bet the plumbing up there is in the best shape it could be with you at the forefront).

- Barbara, Joanne, Hayley and Anthony



