TRUMPER, Jillian Kay (Jill)
(nee Rooke):
Passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife (of 50 years) of Max, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Carmen, Deanna, Jude and Shane, loved Nan of Emily and Harry, Riley, Hunter and Carter. Thank you to her workmates and the team at Kaiapoi Family Doctors. In lieu of flowers, donations to MND NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jill's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Friday, July 3, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020