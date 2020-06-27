Jillian TRUMPER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jillian TRUMPER.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice


logoTRUMPER, Jillian Kay (Jill)
(nee Rooke):
Passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife (of 50 years) of Max, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Carmen, Deanna, Jude and Shane, loved Nan of Emily and Harry, Riley, Hunter and Carter. Thank you to her workmates and the team at Kaiapoi Family Doctors. In lieu of flowers, donations to MND NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jill's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Friday, July 3, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.