Jillian TRUMPER

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
TRUMPER, Jillian Kay (Jill)
(nee Rooke):
Passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife (of 50 years) of Max, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Carmen, Deanna, Jude and Shane, loved Nan of Emily and Harry, Riley, Hunter and Carter. Thank you to her workmates and the team at Kaiapoi Family Doctors. In lieu of flowers, donations to MND NZ, via their website mnd.org.nz would be greatly appreciated by the family. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will take place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jill's life will be held in Rangiora at a later date, details to be advised.

Published in The Press on Apr. 14, 2020
