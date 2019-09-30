Jillian SCARTH

Death Notice

SCARTH, Jillian (Jill):
On September 28, 2019, passed away peacefully at Terrace View Retirement Village, Ashburton, with her family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Kelvin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lisa and Robert, and Shane and Amber. Special Nana to Jeremy, Candice, Ryan, Brandon, Bailey, and Evan, and great-Nana to Declan, Ashlee, Riley, and Jessika. Treasured sister of Paula Lauese, and Mandy Hutton. Messages to the Scarth family, c/- P O Box 472, Ashburton. Donations to the Ashburton Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to remember Jill will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Thursday, October 3, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.

Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019
