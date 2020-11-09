Jillian POWERS

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
15 Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road
Death Notice

POWERS, Jillian Mary (Jill):
On November 7, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 68 years. Dearly loved soulmate of James Hamilton. Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Darrell and Johanna, Dione and Steven McCallum, Dale and Sarah, loved Nana Jill of Angela, Stephanie, Lavinia, Peter; Sarah, Emma, Jamie, and Jessica; Mathew, and Lucy, and loved Nana Jill of her many great-grandchildren, loved sister of her brothers and sisters and families. A special thanks to Delia and the staff at 'Access Palliative Care' for all their wonderful support. Messages to 25a Farquhars Road, Redwood, Christchurch 8051. A service to celebrate Jill's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, 15 Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, on Wednesday, November 11, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2020
