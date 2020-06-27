Jillian LEVER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jillian LEVER.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Gregory's Church
Cotswold Avenue
Bishopdale
View Map
Death Notice

LEVER, Jillian Margaret
(Jill) (née Voysey):

Jill was a much loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who passed away on April 18, 2020. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Jill's life will be held at St Gregory's Church, Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Saturday, July 4, at 1.00pm. As per Jill's request please wear pink or bright coloured clothing. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made at the service to Breast Cancer Foundation or Nurse Maude.
Published in The Press from June 27 to July 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.