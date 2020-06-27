LEVER, Jillian Margaret
(Jill) (née Voysey):
Jill was a much loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who passed away on April 18, 2020. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Jill's life will be held at St Gregory's Church, Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Saturday, July 4, at 1.00pm. As per Jill's request please wear pink or bright coloured clothing. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made at the service to Breast Cancer Foundation or Nurse Maude.
Published in The Press from June 27 to July 1, 2020