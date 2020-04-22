Jillian LEVER

On April 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 67. Adored wife of her devoted husband Robert (Bob). Dearly loved mother to her 3 sons and their partners James and Rose, Ben and Lillian, Simon and Nicole. Much loved Grandma of Olivia, Jack, Ruby and Noah. Dearly loved eldest daughter of Makere (Kerry) and the late Kenneth. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Diane and John Kimber and Lynette and Paul Hood; much loved daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt-in-law to Bob's family in Australia. Much loved Aunty to her many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Nurse Maude and Enable New Zealand for the support to help us keep Jill comfortable at home. Also thanks to the St Joseph's Parish Papanui, the Breast Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Society for their support over the years. Any donations to these organisations would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Messages may be addressed to the Lever family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation will has been held, we will celebrate Jill's life at a memorial service at a later date.

