Jillian BATEMAN

Guest Book
  • "To Ian &Family. Please except our Deepest Sympathy our..."
    - Ngaire McFall
  • "My thoughts are with you and the family at this sad time."
    - Murray Blazey
  • "To Ian & extended family, shocked to learn of Jill's death,..."
    - Pam Williamson
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - Janice Chick
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Death Notice

BATEMAN, Jillian Nancy:
Passed away peacefully at Elmswood Retirement Village on February 2, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian Bateman for 55 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trudie and David, and aunt and friend of Alison and John. Special thanks to the staff of Elmswood for their care and support of Jillian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Jillian Bateman, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Christchurch, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10.00am.


logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 4, 2020
