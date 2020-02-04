BATEMAN, Jillian Nancy:
Passed away peacefully at Elmswood Retirement Village on February 2, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian Bateman for 55 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trudie and David, and aunt and friend of Alison and John. Special thanks to the staff of Elmswood for their care and support of Jillian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Jillian Bateman, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Christchurch, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 4, 2020