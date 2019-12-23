WALDRON, Jill:
(Of Rangiora) Died on December 20, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital in Christchurch, with her own special mana and dignity intact. Jill was a treasure in our whanau and will be greatly missed. She was married to Martyn for 47 years, a mum to Anna, Willie, and Amy, and a much loved Nanny Jill to Emma, Sione, Paige, and Kaysie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jill Waldron, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rangiora St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Jill's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Dec. 23, 2019