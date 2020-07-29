TAIT, Jill Elizabeth

(nee Rudduck):

Of Awamoa Road, Oamaru. Sunrise August 21, 1943, to Sunset July 28, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded with love from husband Trevor and children, Warren and Julie. Nan of Jaimi Tait, Gran Nan of Bentley Tait. Loved daughter of the late Fred and Nine Rudduck, daughter-in-law of the late Bill and Lorna Tait. Sister to John Rudduck. Sister-in-law of the late Barry and twin David Tait, Kath Rudduck, Merrilyn Tait. Aunty of Tania Rawson and late David Tait, Geoff and Peter Rudduck, Susan Pennycook. Great-Aunty of Samantha and Marshall Palmer, Briana, Taylor and Oliver Rudduck. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses that cared for Jill including the Hospice team and carers especially Leigh. We will be celebrating Jill's life at Lower Waitaki Golf Club on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2.00pm. Please single garden flower only for Jill. Messages to 140 Awamoa Road, Oamaru.



