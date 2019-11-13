PORTER, Jill (nee Shearer):
Passed away peacefully at Wesley Care Hospital on November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Pat, dearly loved mother of Shelley, and the late John, adored grandmother of Emma, and Charlotte; Lucy, and Kate. Special thanks to Dr Richard Walsh, and the team at Wesley Care for their loving care of Jill. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jill Porter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Jill's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019