O'CONNELL, Jill Elizabeth
(nee McKendry):
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nazareth House. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Oliver and Cesilia, Simon and Natalie. A much loved Nana to Arthur, Thomas, Sienna and Amelia. Much loved by Kevin and Cheryl, and will be missed by all her nephews and nieces and close friends. Messages to the O'Connell family, C/- PO Box 1314, Christchurch Mail Centre 8140. Special thanks to the Sisters and staff of Nazareth House and Edith Cavell Lifecare for their loving care of Jill. A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020