METCALF, Jill Marilyn:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy for 60 years, and a loved and respected Mum of Shane, Glen, Todd, and Evan. A much loved Nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Graham Beswick. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr Danielle Brown, Esmae Buckland and St John Ambulance. Messages for the Metcalf Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
"I wanted to stay longer
… love to you all"
At Jill's request a Private Funeral Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020